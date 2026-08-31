Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week, a portion of Shores Road (Route 1020) will be closed each day in Sheshequin and Rome townships, Bradford County, for pipe replacements.

Starting on Thursday, September 10, Shores Road will be closed each day between Ghent Hill Road (Route 1022) and Crowley Hollow Road (T-720), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using Ghent Hill Road and Lake Road (Route 1029) will be used between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed on Wednesday, September 16, weather permitting. No work is planned for Saturday or Sunday.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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