Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting next week a portion of Pantherlick Road (Route 2005) will be closed daily in Wilmont Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

Between Monday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 30, Pantherlick Road will be closed daily between Fenton Road (T-419) and Tubach Pond Road (Route 2009), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements. Work includes excavation, removal of the existing pipe, installation of a new pipe, backfill, and patching.

A detour using Tubach Pond Road, Wilmot Road (Route 2007), and Route 87 will be in place between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, anticipate delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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