Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that starting today, a section of Dornsife Mountain Road (Route 4019) will be closed each day in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, for pipe replacements.

Between Tuesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 3, Dornsife Mountain Road will be closed each day between Christmas Road and Hallowing Run Road (Route 4020) while Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Boyles Run Road (Route 4022), Route 147, and Hallowing Run Road will be in place each day between the hours of 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed on Thursday, September 3, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #