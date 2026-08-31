Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of daily road closures next week on Rienze Road (Route 2013) in Terry Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

Starting on Tuesday, September 8, Rienze Road will be closed daily between Race Hill Road (Route 2012) and North Street (Route 2015) while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces deteriorated pipes. A detour using Race Hill Road, Route 187 and North Street will be in place each day between the hours of 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM.

This project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 11, weather permitting.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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