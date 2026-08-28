Work will begin next week to install overhead signs.

Montoursville, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that work continues on the newly designated I-99 section in Clinton, Centre, Lycoming and Tioga counties, with overhead signage work beginning next week in Lycoming County.

Next week, in and near the I-180/Route 220/U.S. 15 interchanges in Williamsport, work will occur with various traffic-lane changes:

On Monday, August 31, drivers can expect alternating lane closures on Interstate 180 westbound, one mile east of the Maynard Street off ramp.

On Tuesday, September 1, drivers cannot expect a left (passing) lane closure on Route 15 northbound, one mile south of the Third Street off ramp and a right (driving) lane closure one mile south of the Foy Avenue off ramp.

On Wednesday, September 2, drivers can expect alternating lane closures on Route 15 southbound, one quarter mile north of the Fourth Street off ramp,

On Thursday, September 3, drivers can expect a right (driving) lane closure only on Route 15 southbound, one half mile north of the Route 220 southbound off ramp.

These traffic impacts will take place during nighttime hours, 7:00 PM through 6:00 AM nightly and will be controlled with arrow panels and delineation. Drivers are urged to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The new I-99 designation was announced on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Power Contracting Company is the prime contractor on this $7.1 million sign upgrade project. This year, work includes the replacement of current route signs and the placement of new I-99 designation route signs. This project includes the replacement and upgrade of highway signage for the I-99 corridor in Clinton, Centre, Lycoming and Tioga counties, as well as overhead sign structure removal and replacement and other miscellaneous construction operations. Project is scheduled to be completed in February 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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