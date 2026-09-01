2:20 PM UPDATE: Both lanes of I-80 westbound are open in Luzerne and Columbia counties.

11:30 AM UPDATE: One lane has opened on Interstate 80 westbound. Drivers can expect the left (passing) lane to be open between Exit 256 (Route 93) in Luzerne County and Exit 242 (Route 339/Mainville/Mifflinville) in Columbia County. The right (driving) lane remains restricted while crews continue to clean up operations in the crash area.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that I-80 westbound is closed between Exit 256 (Route 93) in Luzerne County and Exit 242 (Route 339/Mainville/Mifflinville) in Columbia County. A detour using Route 93 and Route 339 is in place. Drivers should expect delays in travel.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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