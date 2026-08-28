I-80 Eastbound Lane Restriction in South Centre Township, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre Township, Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash.

The right (driving) lane is restricted at mile marker 240, located about four miles west of the Exit 236 (Route 487/Lightstreet) interchange. As of 3:30 PM, traffic was backed up approximately five miles from the crash scene.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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