Eighth Street Bridge Now Open in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

Remaining work to be done under single-lane conditions

Montoursville, PA – A bridge repair project on the Eighth Street (Route 1006) over Interstate 180 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County continues this week. The Eighth Street bridge opened to traffic on Friday, August 28. The detour is now lifted.

The contractor, Rylind Construction Company, Inc, will continue line painting and guiderail work next week under single-lane conditions controlled by flagging. Drivers should drive with caution in the work zone.

Rylind Construction Company, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $639,000 bridge repair project Work includes replacing a beam that was damaged last year, protective coatings to the structure and resurfacing the road. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in September 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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