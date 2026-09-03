Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Lycoming

Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) between Route 973 (Main Street) and Youngs Road in Mifflin Township, for flooding.

Route 287 lane restriction between Route 973 (Main Street) in Mifflin Township and Route 220 in Piatt Township, for flooding.

Union

Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Lynn Street and Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton in Limestone Township, for flooding

Route 3010 (Swengel Road) between Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) and Thomas Road in Limestone Township, for flooding.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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