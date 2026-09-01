Montoursville, PA – Winding Road (Route 1020) in Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County, is now open to traffic. Remaining work, such as seeding and mulching, will continue but are not expected to impact travel.

The bridge closed on April 29 to allow the contractor to replace the structure over Fishing Creek. The project involved removing and replacing the bridge, milling and resurfacing the roadway, installing new guide rail, applying pavement markings, and completing other miscellaneous work.

Minichi, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.5 million bridge replacement project. The work is anticipated to be fully completed by late October 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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