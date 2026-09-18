Work on Route 322 Hazardous Grade Truck Pull-Off Starts Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced construction on a hazardous grade truck pull-off along Route 322 eastbound near Sandy Ridge Trail/Strawband Beaver Road at the summit of Port Matilda Mountain in Rush Township, Centre County, is set to start on Monday, September 21. This project will improve safety by providing commercial vehicle operators with a designated area to conduct safety checks and shift into a low gear before descending the steep grade, reducing the likelihood of crashes.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin placing traffic control signage throughout the work zone. PennDOT anticipates them placing concrete barriers to close the right (travel) lane and shoulder by Monday, September 28, but all construction schedules are subject to change without notice due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Drivers are urged to watch for slow-moving and stopped vehicles throughout the work zone, obey posted work zone signage and speed limits, and to always buckle up.

Overall work on this contract includes paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, line painting and miscellaneous construction. Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc. is the contractor on this $570,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completion in early November.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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