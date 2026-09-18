Left Lane Closures on I-99 Start Next Week

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for its High-Speed Interchange project between Interstates 80 (I-80) and 99 (I-99) will close the left (passing) lane of I-99 northbound and southbound on Monday, September 21, as it works to remove the concrete median. This work is part of the larger project to enhance traffic safety by providing a direct connection between the two Interstates, making it unnecessary to travel along Route 26 to access them and alleviating congestion.

PennDOT expects the passing lane in each direction to remain closed until early October, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Additionally, access to Musser Lane from I-99 northbound and southbound is still prohibited. Musser Lane remains open, but it is only accessible by exiting I-99 at exit 83/Zion-Bellefonte and following Route 550 to Musser Lane.

Work on this contract includes building the interchange, ten bridges, four retaining walls, five box culverts, seven sign structures, and three changeable message boards. It also includes constructing new and rebuilding existing roadways and ramps, drainage improvements, installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) devices, guide rail and highway lighting, pavement marking, stream improvements, and miscellaneous construction. Work will continue through the next five construction seasons, ending in 2030. Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, PA, is the contractor on this $259 million project. Approximately $170 million of the funding comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The high-speed interchange is one phase of a three-phase project. The first involved the construction of the local access interchange at mile marker 163, which provided direct access between Route 26 and I-80 for local traffic. Construction on that phase took place over three construction seasons between 2020 and 2022. The contract value was $52 million. That phase benefited from a $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.

Reconstruction and widening along Route 26 to maintain and support the state roadway network started in November 2024 with construction finishing this year.

Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

# # #