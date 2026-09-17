I-80 Eastbound Reopened Following Thursday Crash

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that Interstate 80 (I-80) Eastbound between exits 111/Clearfield-Penfield and 120/Clearfield-Shawville has reopened following a commercial vehicle crash that occurred at Mile Marker 116 Thursday morning.

PennDOT crews have immediately begun work to repair a bridge carrying Route 1015 (Flegal Road) over I-80 in Lawrence Township, approximately three miles west of exit 120, that sustained significant damage in the crash. For the safety of the traveling public, that bridge on Flegal Road will remain closed for an undetermined period of time while work is completed. PennDOT will issue updates as the work progresses.

Drivers traveling Flegal Road are prohibited from crossing the bridge until further notice. Those familiar with the area should consider alternate routes.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598.

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.