Bolivar Drive Railroad Crossing Closing on Wednesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad plans to close their crossing along Route 346 (Bolivar Drive) in Foster Township on Wednesday, September 2. The closure will allow them to replace the crossing surface, which will improve rail infrastructure, ride quality, and enhance safety for motorists.

Work is tentatively set to begin at 7:00 AM and is expected to continue until approximately 7:00 AM on Saturday, September 5. While the crossing is closed, traffic will follow a detour using Route 4005 (Main Street), Route 46 and Route 4013 (Seward Avenue). All construction schedules are tentative due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances and times of completion could vary.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings carefully, and “Always expect a train.”

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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