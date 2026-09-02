PennDOT Announces Open House for Maintenance Positions in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an open house for full-time and seasonal maintenance operations in Butler County.

Join us at our PennDOT Butler County Open House on September 18, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Butler County Maintenance office, 351 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001. Positions are available for full-time and seasonal Equipment Operators, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee and Automotive Mechanic.

Permanent full-time Equipment Operators plow snow and work on maintenance sites, complete minor repairs to equipment and perform manual labor tasks and preventative maintenance on the trucks and equipment. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. Salary range is $45,888.00 - $54,162.00.

For seasonal Equipment Operators, duties during the winter season include snow removal, traffic control, equipment repair and maintenance, and truck unloading. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. Salary is $23.46 per hour. These are seasonal positions lasting from roughly September through April, but there are frequent opportunities to obtain a permanent full-time position. Positions may require rotating shifts, including evening and overnight hours during peak winter operations. Weekend and holiday work may also be necessary to support public safety.

As a Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic responsibilities include repairing, maintaining, and inspecting a wide range of vehicles and construction equipment including diagnosing issues. Minimum requirements include successful completion of the commonwealth’s Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee program; or two years of journey level mechanic experience in the diagnosis and repair of automobiles, heavy trucks, or construction equipment, which includes one year of experience in the diagnosis and repair of diesel vehicles or equipment; or an equivalent combination of experience and training. This position requires possession of an active Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License. This position requires possession of an active Medical Examiner’s Certificate in accordance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Regulations on the first day of employment; an active Pennsylvania Class 1, Class 4, or Class 7 Inspection Mechanic Certification on the first day of employment; successfully completing and passing the Department of Transportation’s New Mechanic Training course during the probationary period; and possession of an active Tank Vehicle Endorsement (N). Salary range is $56,607.00 - $70,592.00.

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic Trainee focuses on learning how to maintain, inspect, and repair vehicles and construction equipment through supervised training. Minimum experience includes two years as a Tradesman Helper (Commonwealth job title or equivalent Federal Government job title) working in the automotive field; or graduation from a post-high school diesel technology curriculum of an accredited trade or technical school; or an equivalent combination of experience and training. This position requires possession of an active Tank Vehicle Endorsement (N) during the probationary period; operation of vehicles or equipment with a manual transmission; and is subject to Drug and Alcohol testing. Salary range is $48,802.00 - $61,927.00.

The Automotive Mechanic position offers a chance to work with a wide range of vehicles using mechanical skills to help maintain and repair essential transportation equipment. The position requires four years of experience in the automotive mechanic trade; or completion of an approved apprenticeship; or any combination of experience and training which provides the required knowledges, skills, and abilities.This position requires possession of a current and valid Pennsylvania Class C driver’s license and possession of a valid Class 1 Inspection Mechanic certificate or equivalent that allows inspection for Class 1 vehicles. Salary range is $49,819.00 - $61,927.00.

Those interested in a position with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the opportunities currently available. County employees will be on-hand to answer questions and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). Please bring two forms of ID – one of which should be a valid driver’s license.

To view current positions and to apply, visit www.employment.pa.gov. Click on Open Jobs under Employment then click on Open to Public. To see PennDOT jobs only, click on Filter, Department and Department of Transportation. The search results can also be filtered by county. Seasonal positions are listed as Multi-County, PA.

Those interested in employment with District 10 can contact the district office at 724-357-3208 or call 724-333-3913 for more information.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov