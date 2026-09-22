The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of upcoming traffic pattern shifts at the interchange of Interstate 79 and Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

Beginning on Monday, September 28, 2026, work will start on the I-79 bridge over I-80, which will require some lane restrictions on both highways and the ramps. The work is expected to continue through November 20, 2026.

The work is part of a $20.5 million resurfacing project on more than 13 miles of I-79 in Mercer County. The project started in April 2026 and is expected to be completed during the 2027 construction season.

The work is part of the Interstate I-79 paving project from mile marker 110 to mile marker 118, and mile marker 120 to mile marker 126. Work also includes waterproofing and minor concrete repairs to six bridges along the highway in Liberty, Springfield, Findley, Jackson, and Lake townships.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, PA. The contract cost is $20,568,568, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov