A $1.7 million project that will give motorists a smoother ride on portions of Route 58 and Route 173 in Pine Township, Mercer County is scheduled to start this month.

The project includes milling, paving, guide rail updates, rumble strips installation, and line painting along the following stretches of road:

Route 58 – 2.06 miles from Mape Lane to the Butler County line in Pine Township.

Route 173 – 2.13 miles from Cranberry Road in Grove City to the Interstate 80 interchange in Pine Township.

Construction is expected to begin on Route 58 on September 16, 2026, weather permitting, then move to Route 173. All work is expected to be completed by mid-October 2026.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restriction with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia, PA. The contract cost is $1,745,555.55, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2026 Construction Book available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov