In preparation for the reopening of the Bayfront Parkway and State Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers about the next phase of the project and the traffic pattern changes.

In the next phase of the Central Bayfront Parkway Project, work will focus on construction of the dual-lane hybrid roundabout at Holland Street and as well as completion of a concrete median on Sassafras Street Extension.

Work on Sassafras will include replacing the temporary asphalt currently in place and constructing new curb gutters and a concrete median between the parkway and Front Street. This work is expected to take two weeks. Traffic will use Front Street to access business north of the parkway.

The city is expected to reopen Sassafras Street south of the parkway in connection with the State Street reopening.

On Holland Street, construction will first focus on the southern or downtown side of the intersection with the Bayfront. Therefore, Holland Street will be closed between the Bayfront Parkway and Second Street. Vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians will be detoured across Third Street to State Street.

There will also be a traffic pattern shift on the parkway between State Street and Holland Street. Westbound traffic will be one lane adjacent to Holland Street. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane starting at Sassafras Street Extension.

Pedestrian detours will remain in place as work on the multi-use trail continues throughout the corridor.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

