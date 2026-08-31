The Pennsylvania Welcome Center for Interstate 80 eastbound in West Middlesex, Mercer County, is expected to be closed for approximately one month in connection with the ongoing highway reconstruction project.

The closure is scheduled to be in effect from September 9, 2026, to October 9, 2026.

During that time, the deteriorated concrete on the entrance and exit ramps will be removed and replaced, and upgrades will be made to the highway lighting.

Eastbound travelers can find restrooms facilities at the I-80 rest stop near mile marker 30 in Venango County, as well as on Interstate 79 northbound near mile marker 134 in Mercer County.

The work at the Welcome Center is being done in connection with the Interstate 80 Reconstruction Project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 5. Read more about the project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

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