A nearly $1 million project to replace the bridge that carries Route 408 over Mohawk Run in Rockdale Township, Crawford County started today.

The bridge is located on Route 408 approximately 750 feet east from the intersection of Route 408 and Greytown Hills Road (Route 1031).

The project includes replacing the existing 36-foot bridge with a box culvert. Work also includes paving on each side of the bridge as well as updated guide rail and line painting.

Construction began today and is scheduled to be completed by October 2026, weather permitting.

A detour will be posted for the entirety of the project using Route 86, Route 198, and Route 77.

The existing bridge was built in 1930 and is rated in poor condition. Approximately 1,100 vehicles use the bridge per day, on average.

The contractor is C.H.& D. Enterprises of New Stanton, PA. The contract cost is $990,974.67, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

The information on the Route 408 Bridge Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035