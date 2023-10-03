Shapiro Administration Announces Rogers Ferry Road Bridge in Hayfield Township Reopening Early Following Preservation Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the bridge that carries Rogers Ferry Road (Route 2034) over Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County will reopen early following work to preserve the 54-year-old structure.



The bridge, which is located on Rogers Ferry Road near the border of Hayfield and Vernon townships between the intersection with Route 98 and the intersection with Dunham Road (Route 2039), is expected to reopen October 4, 2023. This reopening is nearly a month earlier than announced at the start of the project and complements Governor Shapiro's commitment to transforming Pennsylvania government to more effectively serve Pennsylvanians by cutting through red tape and working as safely and efficiently as possible. It is that same spirit that was demonstrated in the effort to successfully open I-95 in just 12 days, and PennDOT's team of expert engineers and work crews continue to work efficiently for people across Pennsylvania.



The project included removal of the top layer of concrete on the deck, paving, repair and replacement of the deck joints and downspouts, repairs to the substructure. Additional work will be completed in the area over the next few weeks, including new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.



The bridge was built in 1969 and approximately 400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.



The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC of New Kensington, PA. The contract cost is $1,568,210, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.



This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.



PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.



Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

Contact: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035





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