I-95 Construction to Restrict Tacony Street in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound Tacony Street is reduced to one lane between Bridge Street and Van Kirk Street through late 2027 for Interstate 95 construction in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur.

The work adjacent to Tacony Street includes demolition and reconstruction of I-95 structures and construction of a long retaining wall to support I-95 widening of northbound I-95. The activities are part of PennDOT’s ongoing I-95/BS2 project that will reconstruct I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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