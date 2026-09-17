PennDOT Honors Star of Excellence Recipients

Dunmore, PA – At a ceremony today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll recognized 30 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 4 which represents Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties were among the honorees.

Our employees work hard to provide the very best transportation services to Pennsylvanians, and the millions of people who travel through the Commonwealth every day,” said Carroll. “Our Stars of Excellence exemplify a dedication to public service and a strong work ethic, and I’m proud to honor them today.”

Local winners, Mitch Simon and Steve Kofira were honored this afternoon at an awards luncheon at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.

“Mitch and Steve are both exceptional members of the District 4 team,” said Jonathan A. Eboli, District Executive for PennDOT Engineering District 4. “They are highly respected throughout the district and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles. Their commitment to mentoring and developing employees, along with their willingness to share their expertise, has a lasting impact on those around them. We are proud to have Mitch and Steve as members of our team.”

Mitch Simon, County Maintenance Manager

Mitch Simon exemplifies dedication, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence. As Highway Maintenance Manager, he consistently exceeds expectations by advancing safety, fostering innovation, strengthening communication, and developing the next generation of leaders. His efforts directly contribute to exceptional service for the traveling public and the continued success of Wayne County and District 4.

Mitch’s leadership style is built on collaboration, trust, and accountability. He actively involves his Assistant Maintenance Managers in decision-making, encourages open communication, and empowers his team to take ownership of their responsibilities

Equally impressive is Mitch’s commitment to employee development. He intentionally creates opportunities for professional growth by assigning stretch projects, including staff in leadership meetings, mentoring future leaders, and recognizing individual accomplishments. The professional advancement of numerous employees within Wayne County is a direct reflection of his investment in their success and his ability to inspire excellence. Mitch Simon’s dedication to safety, operational excellence, and the development of others exemplifies the highest standards of leadership and makes him exceptionally deserving of recognition.

Stephen Kofira, Civil Engineer Manager

Stephen Kofira serves as the District 4 Structure Control Engineer in the Construction Unit and is a highly respected, trusted, and invaluable member of the District 4 team. He consistently goes above and beyond in support of the department’s mission by providing technical expertise and fostering collaboration across the Construction, Design, and Maintenance units.

Steve is known for his exceptional communication and responsiveness. He maintains a thorough understanding of project status and priorities, allowing him to quickly adjust his schedule and provide timely support wherever it is needed, often with little advance notice. His flexibility and commitment ensure projects continue to move forward efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

One of Steve’s greatest strengths is his collaborative approach to problem-solving. Rather than allowing issues to become obstacles, he proactively brings together representatives from Design, Construction, and contracting partners to discuss project challenges, identify practical solutions, and improve project delivery.

Steve’s professionalism, collaborative leadership, and dedication to delivering high-quality transportation projects make him an exceptional representative of District 4. His continued commitment to excellence and service makes him highly deserving of recognition.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, engineers and more.

For more information, visit District 4 | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or call (570) 963-4061.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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