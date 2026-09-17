Paving Project Underway on Route 77 in Crawford County

A $3 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 6 miles of Route 77 is underway in Blooming Valley Borough and Richmond Township in Crawford County.

The project includes milling and paving on Route 77 from Hatch Street in Blooming Valley Borough to New Richmond Run to Richmond Township.

Construction began on September 10, 2026, and is expected to be completed by November 26, 2026, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $3,044,777.77, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov