Bethlehem, PA – Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will announce $32 million in federal funding for publicly accessible EV chargers in the eastern region of Pennsylvania as part of the Community Charging phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, strengthening the Commonwealth’s role as the national leader in the NEVI program.

WHO: Mike Carroll, Secretary, PennDOT

Mayor J. William Reynolds, City of Bethlehem

Becky Bradley, Executive Director, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission

Heather Heeter, Chair, Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee

WHEN: Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 AM



WHERE: Payrow Plaza, 10 East Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with the name of reporter/photographer to sebrown@pa.gov.

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