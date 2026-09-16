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    MEDIA ADVISORY: TOMORROW IN NORTHAMPTON COUNTY – Shapiro Administration to Announce $32 Million Investment in EV Chargers in ‘East’ Pennsylvania

    September 16, 2026

    Bethlehem, PA – Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will announce $32 million in federal funding for publicly accessible EV chargers in the eastern region of Pennsylvania as part of the Community Charging phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, strengthening the Commonwealth’s role as the national leader in the NEVI program.

    WHO: Mike Carroll, Secretary, PennDOT
    Mayor J. William Reynolds, City of Bethlehem
    Becky Bradley, Executive Director, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
    Heather Heeter, Chair, Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee

    WHEN: Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 AM

    WHERE: Payrow Plaza, 10 East Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018

    RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with the name of reporter/photographer to sebrown@pa.gov.

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