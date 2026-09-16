Bethlehem, PA – Tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will announce $32 million in federal funding for publicly accessible EV chargers in the eastern region of Pennsylvania as part of the Community Charging phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, strengthening the Commonwealth’s role as the national leader in the NEVI program.
WHO: Mike Carroll, Secretary, PennDOT
Mayor J. William Reynolds, City of Bethlehem
Becky Bradley, Executive Director, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
Heather Heeter, Chair, Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee
WHEN: Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 AM
WHERE: Payrow Plaza, 10 East Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018
RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with the name of reporter/photographer to sebrown@pa.gov.
# # #