Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of lane restrictions next week on the Route 15/I-180 interchange in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, for highway lighting maintenance.

On Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing maintenance on the lighting along the interchange, also known as the spur. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted just south of the Third Street entrance ramp/Route 220 exit ramp. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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