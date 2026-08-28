I-80 Westbound Lane Restriction in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

The left (driving) lane is restricted at mile marker 212, near the Interstate 180 interchange. Drivers should remain alert, reduce speed, expect travel delays, and use caution through the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #