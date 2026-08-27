Hooflander Road Closed in Jordan Township, Northumberland County Due to Crash

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Hooflander Road (Route 3016) is closed between Greenbriar Road (Route 3007) and Klingerstown Road (Route 3018) in Jordan Township, Northumberland County due to a crash,

A detour is in place using Klingerstown Road, Route 225, and Urban Road (Route 3016). The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should follow the detour and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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