The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 27 over Caldwell Creek in Eldred Township, Warren County.

The bridge is located on Route 27 between the intersection with Star Hill Road and the intersection with Newton Sanford Road, approximately 6.3 miles south of the intersection with Route 426.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a new concrete structure with 11-foot travel lanes and 4.5-foot shoulders. Approximately 190 feet south and 155 feet north of the bridge will be reconstructed to match the elevation of the new bridge. In addition, private driveways and the existing roadside ditch will need to be adjusted as needed.

The proposed Route 27 Bridge Replacement project also includes upgrading guide rail and new road paint.

Plans call for the bridge replacement to be completed using phased construction that maintains one-lane open with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Work is expected to occur during the 2027 construction season.

The existing reinforced concrete bridge was built in 1930. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,375 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The public may also view the plans for the Route 27 Bridge Replacement online at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1. Information can be found under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brody Guth at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Brody Guth, PennDOT Project Manager, at brguth@pa.gov or 814-678-7355.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov