Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will install a new stop sign configuration on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the intersection of South Washington Street (Route 2001) and Leitersburg Street (Route 2002) in Greencastle Borough, Franklin County. The new configuration consists of new stop signs on northbound and southbound South Washington Street, making the intersection an All-Way Stop.

This new stop condition on South Washington Street will be marked by “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs.

The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed. In addition, there will be (VMS) variable message signs alerting motorists of the new stop condition on both approaches of South Washington Street.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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Please refer to the project location map below: