Work on eastbound Route 30 will be rescheduled for another weekend.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an accelerated concrete patching operation is postponed for this weekend on eastbound Route 30 in Hellam Township, York County. This work is associated with a resurfacing project on Route 30 from just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam to the Wrights Ferry bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

Concrete patching on eastbound Route 30 will be rescheduled for another weekend.

This resurfacing project consists of milling, asphalt resurfacing, base repair, concrete paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, structure repairs and other miscellaneous construction on Route 30 (Arsenal Road) from just west of the Route 462 Exit for Hallam to the Wrights Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $15,475,000 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by December 21, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: