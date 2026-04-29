The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising drivers of the planned three (3)-day closure of U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway) and separate detours for commercial (truck) and non-commercial (car) traffic as the permanent Boynton Bridge replacement project gets underway.

U.S. 219 will be closed and traffic detoured from 10:00 AM Friday, May 8, to approximately 5:00 PM Sunday, May 10, 2026. Plans call for the temporary bridge to be realigned to allow for the route to remain open to traffic during construction while a permanent bridge is built on the direct alignment with U.S. 219.

Commercial vehicles (truck) traffic on U.S. 219 will be detoured approximately 49 miles using:

I-68 to U.S. 40 (National Pike) to Route 523 (Listonburg Road/Oden Street) to Route 281 (Park Street/Kingwood Road/New Centerville Road/Tayman Avenue) to Route 31 (Patriot Street/Main Street) to Route 3041 (Plank Road).

Non-commercial (car) traffic on U.S. 219 will be detoured approximately 5 miles using:

Route 669 (Ord Street) to Route 2003 (St Paul Road) to Route 2035 (Rock Station Road) to Route 2014 (Coal Run Road).

Charles J. Merlo, Inc., Mineral Point, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $2,272,000 project to build a permanent replacement of the Boynton Bridge over Piney Creek.

On May 24, 2025, PennDOT reopened U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway) one mile north of Salisbury, Somerset County, just 10 days after the Boynton bridge over Piney Creek was damaged by flooding. The department and contractor partners completed a temporary structure over the creek to restore local travel after floodwaters destroyed the upstream center pier of the 102-year-old bridge in the village of Boynton.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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