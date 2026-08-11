Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised a portion of Market Street (Route 2017) is closed in the borough of Selinsgrove, Snyder County for an emergency water main repair project.

Market Street is closed between Pine Street and University Avenue (Route 1011). A detour using local roads is in place. The road is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, August 12.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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