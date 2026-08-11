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    Route 235 Closed Due to Down Tree into Wires in Juniata and Snyder Counties

    August 11, 2026

     

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Route 235 is closed in both directions between Three Rivers Road in Beaver Springs in Snyder County and McAlisterville Mountain in Juniata County, due to a downed tree into wires.

    A detour using Route 522 is in place.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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