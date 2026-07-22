The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that the detour of T-313 (Hill Road) in Bethel Township, Fulton County, remains in place through the duration of the bridge replacement project.

Through the completion of the bridge replacement project in November 2026, a 9.69-mile detour using Route 484 (Buck Valley Road) and Route 3003 (Stoneybreak Road) remains in place for T-313 (Hill Road)

George S Hann & Sons, Ft. Littleton, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $1,017,000.00 bridge replacement project, which includes removal of the existing steel I-beam structure and replacement with a pre-cast box culvert, with minor approach road reconstruction and minor drainage improvements.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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