The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the potential for delays on Route 160 (Dark Shade Drive) in Somerset County as a road surface improvement project gets underway on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays – some up to 15 minutes – under the direction of advanced signage and flaggers on Route 160 (Dark Shade Drive) between Route 1016 (McGregor Avenue) to Route 1029 (Hillsboro Road) in Shade, Ogle and Paint townships, Somerset County.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Quaker Sales Corp., Johnstown, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $1,830,847.99 road surface improvement project, which includes pavement improvements, high-friction surface treatment (near the Clearshade Creek bridge), epoxy overlay, guide rail improvements and pipe and inlet replacements, in Shade, Ogle and Paint Townships, Somerset County. The project is weather dependent and is expected to be completed in October 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results and news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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