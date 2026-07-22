The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of lane restrictions and lengthy delays on Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) and Everett Road in East Freedom, Blair County, as part of the Interstate 99 (I-99) Sproul/Claysburg to Newry improvement project, beginning July 27.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, contractors will begin bridge painting operations on the I-99/U.S. 220 bridge over Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) and Everett Road, with traffic on both Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) and Everett Road under lane restrictions and standard flagging operations between Route 164 (Johnstown Road) and Mountain Road in East Freedom.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays – some as long at 15 minutes – between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM Monday through Saturday near the bridge.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., State College, Pa., is the lead contractor of the 23.02-mile, $23,936,936 project, which includes overlay paving, the rehabilitation of seven (7) dual bridges (four during the 2026 construction season) and the Exit 23 (Roaring Spring/Portage) bridge over I-99, and the installation of five (5) intelligent transportation system (ITS) dynamic message boards in Allegheny, Blair, Freedom and Greenfield townships in Blair County. The overall project is scheduled for completion in June 2028.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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