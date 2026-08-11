NB Route 11 will be closed Aug. 21-24; Traffic will be detoured

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a contractor is scheduled to perform repairs on a culvert on northbound Route 11 in Cumberland County the weekend of Aug. 21-24. Work includes replacing a concrete slab on a culvert on northbound Route 11 at the northbound Route 11 ramp to southbound Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township near Carlisle.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 PM Friday, August 21, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 24. Northbound Route 11 will be closed during this time.

A detour will be in place. Travelers on northbound Route 11 should take the ramp to southbound I-81, then take southbound I-81 to Exit 49 (Route 641/High Street), exit at Route 641 then return on northbound I-81 to northbound Route 11.

An updated press release will be issued should this work be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor performing this work under the district’s bridge maintenance contract.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018, dmthompson@pa.gov

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