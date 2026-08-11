Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that night work is set to resume tonight on Route 322 at the Route 322/Chambers Hill Road Intersection Improvement Project in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. There will be lane restrictions in both directions of Route 322 from Mushroom Hill Road to Kunkel Avenue.

Weather permitting, the contractor will work from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM starting tonight and continuing Sunday through Thursday nights through late November. Work includes removing the existing median barrier, installing new median barrier, paving within the project limits, and installing permanent pavement markings.

Lane restrictions will be in place during work hours. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the reconstruction of the intersection of Route 322 with Grayson Road and Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township.

The Route 322 signalized intersection with Grayson Road and Chambers Hill Road (Route 3006) is being reconstructed to four approaches with left-turn lanes removed from Route 322.

One through lane will be added in each direction of Route 322. Eastbound Route 322 left turns have been replaced with the new jug handle and signal at Witmer Road. Westbound Route 322 left turns will be replaced with a new roundabout and bypass lanes at the intersection with Milroy Road and Grayson Road.

Construction of three retaining walls will accommodate the widening and geometry, as well as the addition of dynamic message signs, stormwater management basins, drainage, guiderail, barrier, signs and upgraded pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

This project is expected to be completed by August 18, 2027. J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $38,561,349 project.

Visit US 322 & Chambers Hill Rd Intersection Improvement Project. for more information.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov, 717-418-5018

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