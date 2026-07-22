Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that line painting is scheduled for tonight on the northbound Route 222 on and off ramps at the Route 772 (Brownstown/Rothsville) Exit in West Earl Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, line painting will be performed on the ramps from 8:00 PM tonight, Wednesday, July 22, to 6:00 AM tomorrow, Thursday, July 23. The ramps will remain open. Travelers should be alert and watch for traffic shifts in the work area.

This work is part of a 3.3-mile pavement preservation project on Route 222 in Manheim, Warwick, and West Earl townships, Lancaster County. This project consists of bituminous resurfacing, full-width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on northbound and southbound Route 222 from the Bushong Road overhead bridge to the Pool Road overhead bridge.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $8,486,591 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

# # #

Please refer to the project location map below: