Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the Greenville Road (Route 1053) Bridge, located north of Denver in Lancaster County, is open to traffic. The bridge, which spans Cocalico Creek just north of the 3-way intersection of Greenville Road, Peartown Road, and Sportsman Road in West Cocalico Township, was closed last September for replacement.

The detour associated with the closure has been lifted.

This project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge. Work also includes minor approach work, guide rail updates, roadway reconstruction, and other miscellaneous construction.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the contractor on this $2,587,500 project. All work is expected to be completed by October 16, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018, dmthompson@pa.gov

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