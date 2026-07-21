Pipe Replacement to Close Smithbridge Road Next Week in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacement will close Smithbridge Road next week in Concord Township, Delaware County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, 24 hours a day, and Wednesday, July 29, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Smithbridge Road will be closed and detoured between Bethel Road/Station Road and Concord Road. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Bethel Road/Station Road, Route 261 (Foulk Road), and Concord Road.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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