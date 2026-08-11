King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that major construction has been completed on a $14.6 million project to improve travel and safety through the Five-Points Intersection in Montgomery Township, Montgomery County.

While major construction has been completed, drivers may encounter periodic single lane closures over the next several weeks to allow crews to perform final construction activities.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor installed additional through-lanes at the intersection approaches in both directions on Route 463 (Horsham Road/Cowpath Road) and on southbound Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike). Widening of the roadway allows for 18 travel lanes to approach the intersection, compared to the prior 15 travel lanes, to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes.

Other improvements included upgrading and retiming signalization; installing sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, and guiderail; upgrading stormwater drainage, signage, and pavement markings; adjusting driveway access; and reducing erosion sediment.

For more information, visit the Five Points Intersection Improvements project page.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #