King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that line painting operations are scheduled to begin at night next week on I-295 in Bristol, Middletown, and Lower Makefield townships, Bucks County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Sunday, July 26, through Monday, August 31, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure will be in place Sundays through Thursdays on sections of I-295 between the I-95 and Route 332 (Yardley Newtown Road) interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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