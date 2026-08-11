King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close Elwyn Road in Middletown Township and Delchester Road in Edgmont Township, Delaware County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Friday, August 14, through Tuesday, August 18, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Elwyn Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 352 (Middletown Road) and Baltimore Pike. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 352 (Middletown Road) and Baltimore Pike.

Monday, August 17, through Friday, August 21, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Delchester Road will be closed and detoured between Gradyville Road and Route 3 (West Chester Pike). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Gradyville Road, Providence Road, and Route 3 (West Chester Pike).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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