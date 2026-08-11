King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Aqua Pennsylvania will perform utility construction on Balligomingo Road in West Conshohocken Borough and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, beginning on Wednesday, August 26.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, April 30, 2027, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Balligomingo Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 23 (Front Street) and Route 320 (Holstein Road). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 23 (Front Street/River Road) and Route 320 (Swedeland Road/Holstein Road).

Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or through the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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