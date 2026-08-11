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    Aqua Pennsylvania Utility Construction to Close Balligomingo Road Weekdays in West Conshohocken Borough, Upper Merion Township

    August 11, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Aqua Pennsylvania will perform utility construction on Balligomingo Road in West Conshohocken Borough and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, beginning on Wednesday, August 26.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

    Local access will be maintained. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or through the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

    Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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