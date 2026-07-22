6:00 PM UPDATE: I-80 eastbound is now open in Turbot Township, Nortumberland County.

2:25 PM UPDATE: Both lanes of I-80 westbound are closed at Exit 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville) while crews recover the tractor trailer. A detour using Route 254 and Route 147 is in place.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 80 should be aware of a lane restriction roughly 1.5 miles west of Exit 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

The left (passing) lane is restricted at mile marker 213.5. As of 1:45 PM, traffic was backed up to Exit 215. Drivers are advised to stay alert, reduce speed, anticipate delays, and proceed with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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