Multi-County Microsurfacing Project Continues in North Central PA

Center line rumble strip installation on Route 220 in Bradford County.

Montoursville, PA – A multi-county microsurfacing project continues several routes in Athens, North Towanda, and Ulster townships in Bradford County, Clinton and Brady townships in Lycoming, and Lawrence, Richmond, and Tioga townships in Tioga County, and Union counties.

On Wednesday, August 12, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, the contractor will begin installing center line rumble strips on Route 220 between Wolcott Hollow Road (Route 4018) and Tomahawk Road (T-593) in North Towanda and Athens townships.

Installation of the center line rumble strips will be performed using a moving operation. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the contractor progresses through the project area.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speed, anticipate delays, and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The final line painting will be scheduled for a future date. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in October 2026, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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