Work on this project has been extended.

Montoursville, PA – A bridge deck replacement project continues on Austinville Road (Route 4016) in Columbia Township, Bradford County. The bridge over South Creek is located just west of Route 14 (Columbia Cross Roads).

Work on the project has been extended due to additional repair work needed on the bridge. Austinville Road remains closed between Watkins Hill Road (Route 4010) and Short Street, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew continues work on the bridge deck replacement. Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridge deck, bridge repairs, install new concrete deck, structure mounted guide rail, rock protection for the wing walls and streambank, approach work, and line painting.

A detour using Watkins Hill Road, Iron Mine Road (Route 4019), Route 6, and Route 14 will be in place for the duration of the project. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in early September, weather permitting.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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