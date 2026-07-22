Speed Display Board Placed Along Route 2020 in Clinton County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) annonced that a speed display board was placed along route 2020 (Hill Street) in Clinton County. It is intended to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and reduce speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board is placed between Melody Lane and Sylvan Drive, where there is a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour, facing eastbound traffic. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign. The board will remain in place for four to six weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 46 percent of crashes in Clinton County in 2025.